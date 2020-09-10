Cyber Group Studios inks distribution deals with Kidoodle.TV and Giant Pictures

Cyber Group Studios has announced to have secured distribution deals with Kidoodle.TV and Giant Pictures for multiple kids series.

Kidoodle.TV, the global AVOD safe streaming service targeting children under the age of 12 and their families, will expand its content offering in the US by securing a number of series from Cyber Group Studios. Several of Cyber Group Studios’ popular series that are based on books, such as The Pirates Next Door and Mirette Investigates, will be added to Kidoodle.TV’s vast library of content.

Commenting on the new deals, Kidoodle.TV chief content officer Brenda Bisner said, “This is the beginning of a wonderful relationship and we are pleased to be adding so many exceptional titles into our safe streaming offering from Cyber Group Studios.”

Giant Pictures, which is a cutting-edge digital distribution firm empowering independent content, will distribute 10 series across various AVOD platforms in the US. The titles include Leo the Wildlife Ranger for preschoolers and Mini Ninjas, based on the video game of the same name, for older kids.

Giant Pictures head Nick Savva noted: “Giant Pictures is in an ideal position to support the digital streaming industry’s increasing demand for children’s content with our streamlined global distribution capabilities. We are thrilled to be in business with Cyber Group Studios as Giant continues to rapidly expand and diversify our digital services with exciting new distribution relationships.”

Cyber Group Studios USA president and CEO Richard Goldsmith further added: “Given how many new series we produce a year outside of the United States, Cyber Group Studios has some wonderful current series that will finally entertain kids in the United States with pre-eminent partners like Kidoodle.TV and Giant Pictures.”