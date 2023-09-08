Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has launched Hindi dubs for two new shows and Tamil dub for one new anime series.

Ranking of Kings season one in Tamil dubs premiered on 8 September. The show synopsis reads: How prosperous your nation is, how many powerful warriors it boasts, and how heroic and strong its king is. These are the criteria that factor into the system known as the Ranking of Kings.

The main character, Bojji, was born the first prince of the kingdom ruled by King Bossu, who is ranked number seven. But Bojji was born unable to hear and is so powerless that he can’t even swing a sword. In consequence, his own retainers and the public, look down upon him as completely unfit to be king.

It is then that Bojji finds his first friend, Kage, and Bojji’s life takes a dramatic turn…

The Tamil voice cast for the show by WIT Studio includes:

Bojji will be played by Lakshmi P

Kage will be played by Prabhu M

Daida will be played by Aakash K

Hiling will be played by Sasirekha G

Domas will be played by Ganesh Perumal

Bebin will be played by Subhash C

The Hindi dub of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion season one premiered on 7 September. The show synopsis reads: The year is 2017 of the Imperial calendar and parts of the world are under the control of the Holy Britannian Empire. Lelouch Lamperouge, an exiled Britannian prince, encounters a strange girl known as C.C., who gifts him with a great and terrible power. The Geass. With this powerful ability, Lelouch can get anyone to do as he wills. But the power of Geass: is it a blessing…or a curse?

The Hindi dub cast for the anime from Sunrise includes:

Lelouch Lamperouge will be played by Adnan Shakeel

Suzaku Kururugi will be played by Anshul Saxena

C.C. will be played by Natasha John

Kallen Kouzuki will be played by Suvella Sharma

The Hindi dub of The Maid I Hired Recently is Mysterious will premiere on Crunchyroll on 12 September at 8:30 am. The synopsis of the show reads: Yuuri is the owner of a small estate in the countryside. When a new maid named Lilith suddenly appears in his life, he is determined to find out the truth about her. Although her identity and purpose are unknown, she works unnaturally hard and her skills at cooking and laundry are so perfect it’s almost scary. In addition, her purple eyes… It’s like they’re about to take you in. He thinks she’s so incredibly mysterious that she must be up to something. And he’s so suspicious that he can’t focus on anything else, which is a problem. This is a story about a lonely boy and a mysterious maid developing a bond little by little.

The show is from animation studio Silver Link Blade. The Hindi dub cast includes:

Lilith will be played by Diksha Sharma

Yuuri will be played by Swapnil Kumari

These shows join Crunchyroll’s broader slate of Tamil and Hindi dubs, which include Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, and many more.