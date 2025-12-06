Cricket legend Dwayne Bravo leads $5M animated franchise with PowerKids Entertainment, bridging Caribbean creativity and India’s huge cricket fanbase

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Caribbean platform for animation, digital media, and creative technology Animae Caribe Festival announced that they have greenlit Champions of the Galaxy, a $5 million animated franchise that weaponises cricket’s explosive global reach- 2.5 billion viewers and counting as the foundation for a transmedia sci-fi universe spanning broadcast, gaming, music, and merchandise.
This is not just another sports cartoon. This is the first time that cricket’s cultural dominance across India, Pakistan, Australia, the Caribbean, and the UK has been transformed into exportable animated IP with genuine franchise architecture and it’s being led by one of the sport’s most charismatic figures. Dwayne ‘Champion’ Bravo isn’t just the face. He is the proof of concept.
The two-time T20 World Cup champion and Trinidad and Tobago’s official Cricket ambassador brings more than athletic credibility, his alter ego DJ Bravo commands youth culture. His viral anthem Champion (100M+ streams, 1.6M YouTube views) already functions as cricket’s unofficial global soundtrack. Now it becomes the thematic spine of a feature designed to capture the same audiences driving record-breaking IPL viewership and billion-dollar cricket broadcasting deals.
“Growing up, cricket was not just a sport. For me, it was a way to dream, to believe that the little boy from Santa Cruz, Trinidad, could one day make it to the world stage. This is all about showing our kids that their stories, their voices, matter. We are doing that through animation, music and gaming,” mentioned Bravo.
The production partnership behind Champions of the Galaxy marks a bold new chapter in Indo-Caribbean collaboration. The project brings together Animae Caribe House and PowerKids Entertainment, one of Asia’s fastest-growing global animation studios, recognised for its extensive distribution footprint across South Asia, the Middle East, and major international markets.
“PowerKids is incredibly proud to collaborate with Animae Caribe and the legendary Dwayne Bravo on this high-octane series. Cricket is one of the most-watched sports worldwide, and this series captures that spirit of courage, imagination and heroism. We are excited to take this story to global audiences and redefine how animated sports adventures are experienced,” said PowerKids Entertainment CEO Manoj Mishra.
This multi-continental production Champions of the Galaxy unites heavyweights across sports, entertainment, and animation. The executive producer dream team includes: Bravo (Trinidad & Tobago) as executive producer & creative consultant; global entertainment strategist known for IPs like Masha and The Bear Bruno Zarka (USA/France) as executive and creative producer; animation veteran Alice Dizon Manuel (Philippines) as production manager; Animae Caribe Festival founder and Animae Caribe House CEO Camille Selvon Abrahams (Trinidad & Tobago) as creator & executive producer; PowerKids Entertainment CEO Manoj Mishra (India) as distribution partner; and Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam (Trinidad & Tobago) as executive producer.
The sport’s digital transformation- streaming rights wars, franchise leagues, celebrity ownership has unlocked audiences that traditional broadcasters ignored for decades. Champions of the Galaxy is positioned to ride that wave with a franchise model built for:
• OTT/broadcast licensing across cricket-obsessed markets
• Global merchandising targeting the same demographic buying IPL jerseys
• Mobile gaming & e-sports integrations
• Live Cricket-themed events and digital collectibles
• Brand partnerships with sports, tech, and entertainment titans
With cricket’s exponential global rise, this represents a first-of-its-kind cross-sector IP that unites sports, entertainment, music, and digital innovation. The aim is to take Champions of the Galaxy to the international market in early 2026, targeting investors, distributors, and strategic partners. Production is slated for completion by late 2026 to early 2027. The launch event brought together experts from multiple continents and showcased how sports-driven storytelling can influence culture, empower youth, and build sustainable creative industries.