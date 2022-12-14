Children’s entertainment platform KidsBeeTV just launched a special version for Hispanic users. The new app KidsBeeTV en Español, with content for kids up to eight years old, is aimed at families who speak Spanish at home, living in Latin America or in the United States.

Available on iOS, Android and Amazon for multiple devices, it features more than 1,500 videos from many shows such as Molang, Om Nom, Gallina Pintadita, Sunny Bunnies, Kit y Kate and YooHoo y Amigos. More content will be added on a monthly basis.

But the new streaming app has a lot more than just popular cartoons in Spanish. It also includes fun games to activate thinking and help kids’ development such as a Memory Game in which kids can play with their favorite characters and a Drawing Game to free their creativity.

KidsBeeTV was created by experts in education and entertainment. The purpose is to amuse kids while stimulating learning that goes beyond basic concepts, like colors and shapes, or vocabulary and pronunciation. Social abilities, emotions, music, arts, and critical thinking are some of the topics addressed.

The application has been designed with a very simple interface so that even young children can easily navigate through it. To avoid excessive use and guarantee kids keep up with an active life, KidsBeeTV allows parents to limit daily screen time.

Latino families with babies, toddlers, and preschoolers now have a new entertainment option that is safe and educational. KidsBeeTV en Español joins a portfolio of apps in English that already includes KidsBeeTV: Videos & Games, Nursery Rhymes & Lullabies by KidsBeeTV, and even an app created only with educational content – Kids Learning: Videos & Games by KidsBeeTV.