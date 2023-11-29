The Pinkfong Company has launched its Baby Shark TV on the free linear video streaming service operated by Rakuten Group – R Channel.

Designed to support families and caregivers in their daily routines, Baby Shark TV will feature an extensive library of Pinkfong and Baby Shark songs and stories on a 24-hour channel, including Baby Shark Dance. Starting today, the Baby Shark TV channel will air in both Japanese and English.

The launch on Rakuten Group’s R Channel marks the 11th launch of Baby Shark TV worldwide. Prior to the launch in Japan, The Pinkfong Company has rolled out the Baby Shark TV channel on Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Xumo and more. With Baby Shark TV, The Pinkfong Company now has 11 FAST service partners worldwide, reaching audiences in 37 countries.

“We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark TV to Rakuten Group’s R Channel, reaching new audiences and expanding our presence in Japan,” said The Pinkfong Company chief business officer Gemma Joo. “FAST is one of the fastest growing services for Pinkfong to reach new audiences and we hope Baby Shark TV will continue to entertain more people around the world.”

Baby Shark TV is Pinkfong’s curated channel featuring original Pinkfong and Baby Shark programming. Since its launch in 2021, the channel has seen strong growth in global viewership, making it the fastest-growing channel for Pinkfong to reach new audiences. In the first half of 2023, Baby Shark TV was watched 68 per cent more hours than in the same period last year. In addition, Baby Shark TV reached 60 million total hours across all FAST services in the first half of 2023. Additionally, Baby Shark TV’s revenue grew 237 per cent year-over-year in 2022.