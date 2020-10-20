Apple TV+ to stream new ‘Peanuts’ animated series and specials

Classic Peanuts Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas specials are coming to Apple TV+ this holiday season. They will be available for free to non-subscribers for a short period of time.

The Halloween special, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is available for subscribers and will be available for free from 30 October until 1 November. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available on 18 November and free to watch from 25 November to 27 November. A Charlie Brown Christmas will be out on 4 December and can be watched for free from 11 December till 13 December.

The Daytime Emmy-nominated Apple TV Plus-exclusive Snoopy in Space has been renewed for a new season. A series of specials celebrating Mother’s Day, Earth Day, New Year’s Eve and going back to school have also been announced. They will join The Snoopy Show; a new Peanuts 70th anniversary documentary film from Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain which will be coming out next year.

Charlie Brown’s adventures have a huge fan following in the metropolitan cities. Apple’s streaming service has had steady releases all year, including game development sitcom Mythic Quest, US football coach-turned-soccer-manager comedy Ted Lasso and the documentaries Boys State and Beastie Boys Story.