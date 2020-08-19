Anime NYC rescheduled for 2021

Anime NYC Powered By Crunchyroll announced its 2020 event has been cancelled due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anime NYC joins a list of canceled anime conventions that includes: MomoCon, Anime Boston, Katsucon, Sakura-Con, Anime Matsuri, Kameha Con, AnimeJapan (Japan), Crunchyroll EXPO, DragonCon, Comiket (Japan).

Anime NYC Director Peter Tatara stated, “As we near summer’s end, it’s become apparent no amount of preparation will protect our attendees, and we’ve made the decision Anime NYC 2020 will no longer take place because of coronavirus.

The next Anime NYC convention is currently scheduled for November 19-21, 2021. Like many other conventions, Anime NYC is said to be in the early stages of planning online events to replace some of the lost panels and sessions.

All attendees who purchased tickets to Anime NYC will have the option to roll their tickets over to 2021 or receive refunds. Likewise, all exhibitors will have the option to move their booths to 2021 or be refunded.