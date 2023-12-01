Set to captivate the hearts of anime enthusiasts in Pune and Mumbai, AnimationXpress proudly presents Anime Fusion, a spectacular event powered by Anime Times, Japan. This exciting endeavour is a testament to the soaring popularity of anime among Indian audiences, particularly the younger demographic. With streaming platforms, social media, and dedicated events, anime has become a cultural phenomenon, creating a vibrant and passionate fanbase in the country.

The surge in popularity is not just evident in the viewership numbers but also in the increased availability of manga and anime merchandise. This surge indicates a burgeoning market for anime-related products and experiences, prompting AnimationXpress.com to take the initiative and connect anime lovers across India through the Anime Fusion event.

Celebrating various segments of the anime-loving community, Anime Fusion is scheduled to take place in Pune and Mumbai on 13 and 15 December respectively from 10 am – 1 pm, and promises to be an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Activities to look forward to:

1. Photo Opportunities with SPY×FAMILY Cosplayer and More

Attendees will have the chance to capture memorable moments with a SPY×FAMILY cosplayer, providing a unique and immersive experience.

2. Instagram Goodies

Follow on Instagram for exclusive content and a chance to win exciting goodies. Special stickers with Instagram QR codes will be distributed, creating a virtual connection for the anime community online.

3. Quiz Extravaganza

Test your anime knowledge with an entertaining multiple-choice quiz that caters to anime enthusiasts, casual fans, cosplay enthusiasts, and trivia geeks alike.

4. Anime Screening

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of anime with a 30-minute screening of selected episodes, offering a collective viewing experience for fans.

5. Photo Shooting

Strike a pose and capture your best anime-inspired moments at the dedicated photo shooting area, fostering creativity and self-expression.

6. Cosplay Competition

Showcase your cosplay skills in the competition for a chance to win anime goodies and a cash prize. The competition is open to all, encouraging participants to bring their favourite characters to life.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this incredible celebration, where anime lovers unite to share their enthusiasm, creativity, and love for all things anime. Register now, and let the excitement of Anime Fusion bring the anime community together in Pune and Mumbai on 13 and 15 December 2023!

Free Registration Link: https://animationxpress.com/anime_fusion/registration.php