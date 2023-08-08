The character Trolley from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood will be driving along the tracks in a real moving car that Donkey and her pals can board.

Beginning on 14 August, PBS Kids will premiere five brand-new episodes of Donkey Hodie featuring the revamped Trolley, whose characteristic “dings” 0were produced using the exact same celeste as in Mister Rogers’ Neighbourhood.

Donkey Hodie is inspired by the funny, quirky side of Fred Rogers and the series features lots of cool nods to the children’s television pioneer. In this new season, in addition to Trolley, kids and families will meet Turtle-Lou, a Speedy Delivery turtle modelled after the beloved Mr McFeely. Turtle-Lou will even sing the well-known Speedy Delivery song in an episode premiering on 16 August.

Additionally, four new episodes of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, featuring Trolley will premiere on PBS Kids that same week, 14 August, with all-new episodes featuring timely new strategy songs to help preschoolers and their families prepare for back-to-school.