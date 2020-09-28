Animated series ‘Dreamstone’ turns 30

This last weekend, the Dreamstone officially turned 30! The first episode of Martin Gates and Mike Jupp’s now iconic series was broadcast on ITV on 25 September 1990. The series proved to be a major success, being broadcast in over 90 countries and garnering millions of fans around the globe.

Monster Entertainment is celebrating the series 30th birthday by making every episode available for free in on Youtube, at The Dream Stone official! In addition to having exclusive access every single episode of this series, the channel also features interviews with the cast and crew and some incredibly rare behind the scenes footage that has never before been broadcast.

Martin Gates Production are also delighted to announce that have teamed up with the award- winning games company, Oakbound Studio, to develop a role-playing table top game based on the show. This deal will see Oakbound create a unique set of figures that will allow fans to immerse themselves into the world of the Dreamstone.

Whether you’re someone who has fond childhood memories of the show or if you’ve yet to be introduced to its magical world, now is the perfect time to immerse yourself in all things Dreamstone!