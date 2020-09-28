Animated series ‘Doug Unplugs’ and ‘Stillwater’ coming to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ have announced two new animated kids’ series, Doug Unplugs, from DreamWorks Animation, which will premiere 13 November, and Stillwater, from Gaumont and Scholastic, which will premiere 4 December.

Doug Unplugs is based on Dan Yaccarino’s eponymous book series. It follows a young robot named Doug who senses there’s more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, curious Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world, and with his best friend Emma, experiences its wonders firsthand.

Doug Unplugs is executive produced by Jim Nolan, Aliki Theofilopoulos and Dan Yaccarino, and stars the voice talents of Brandon James Cienfuegos, Kyrie McAlpin, Eric Bauza, Mae Whitman, Leslie David Baker and Becky Robinson.

Stillwater, which is based on Jon J. Muth’s picture book series Zen Shorts, revolves around three siblings Karl, Addy and Michael. Fortunately for these three kids they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings, as well as mindfulness tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.

Stillwater is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.

In addition to Sesame Workshop, Apple TV+ features series from Peanuts, the upcoming Fraggle Rock series from The Jim Henson Company, and a newly imagined original series based on the stories and illustrations of Maurice Sendak.