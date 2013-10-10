Computer animation giant Pixar has shut down its Canadian operation in Vancouver, leaving about 100 employees out of work.

A statement from Pixar publicist Chris Wiggum says the company decided to focus its efforts and resources under one roof at the company’s Emeryville, Calif., location.

The statement said the company was incredibly proud of the talented staff and the work they’ve done at Pixar Canada.

The Vancouver studio opened in 2010, creating short films such as “Air Mater,” “Small Fry” and “Partysaurus Rex.”

Pixar’s “Finding Nemo” and “Toy Story” are among some of the highest-grossing movies on record.

The animation firm was bought by The Walt Disney Company in 2006 for $7.4 billion.

