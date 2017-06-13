In conversation with Priyank Kharge – Karnataka Minister of State for IT, BT & Tourism

Minister of State for IT, BT & Tourism Karnataka, Priyank Kharge talks about Karnataka ‘Centre of Excellence’ for the AVGC industry, start-up ecosystem, how the government is assisting the studios, shaping up education sector and much more.


Print

  • Latest videos

  • popular slideshows

    • Copyright © 2017 AnimationXpress. All rights reserved.

    Subscribe to our newsletter to get updates on the Animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics sectors.