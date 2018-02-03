Whistling Woods International and Reed Midem come onboard as partners for SPARK Connect

SPARK Connect is shaping up to be an excellent opportunity for the AVGC industry to meet, greet and share valuable insights. With an agenda to look back at the happenings of 2017 and attempting to forecast the possible trends of 2018, the event will bring together panels and speakers from various sectors of the industry.

Whistling Woods International has come on board as a partner for this much anticipated event. Here’s what they had to say about the association, “Being one of the premier film, communication and creative arts institute with School of Animation offering world-class education in the AVGC industry, Whistling Woods International (WWI) is proud to be associated with Spark Connect organised by AnimationXpress. Such forums impart invaluable knowledge and enable our students to stay up-to-date with the developments of the AVGC industry. Spark Connect also acts as the perfect platform for the industry and aspirants to connect and share knowledge and enhance their learning experience.”

Apart from the elements of AVGC, the event will be further strengthened by the presence of other promising verticals such as VR, AR, content and more.

Further praising the event was Reed Midem India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh representative Anil Wanvari – “Events like SPARK Connect brings the industry together and creates possibilities for many. AnimationXpress has been in the forefront of covering the AVGC happenings of the country and news and announcements regarding content and all its aspects as well. Reed Midem is proud to partner with SPARK Connect as it will bring in new aspirants and give them a glimpse on how to take their content to the global markets like Asia TV Forum, MIPCOM, MIPTV and many more.”