Weekly Shonen magazine will publish the new chapter of ‘Silver Spoon’ manga

Hiromu Arakawa’s Silver Spoon manga will return after a hiatus with new chapter to debut in Weekly Shonen on 23 May.

The first season of the anime adaptation of Silver Spoon aired on Fuji TV’s Noitamina in summer 2013, and the second season premiered in January 2014. Aniplex USA released both seasons on home video, and Crunchyroll too streamed both seasons of the anime. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in March 2014.

Here’s the official synopsis of Silver Spoon:

Hachiken Yuugo enrolled in Oezo Agricultural High School for the reason that he could live in a dorm there. In some ways he chose Oezo in an effort to escape the highly competitive prep schools he had attended previously, but he was faced with an entirely new set of difficulties at Oezo, surrounded by animals and mother nature. After growing up in an average family, he began to encounter clubs and training the likes of which he had never seen before.

Arakawa created Fullmetal Alchemist before penning Silver Spoon. Yen Press licensed Silver Spoon for North America which won 2012’s Manga Taisho (Cartoon Grand Prize) and Booklog awards, and 2013’s Shogakukan Manga Awards in the boys’ category.