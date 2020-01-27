‘Toy Story 4’, ‘Splash’ and much more! Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ in February 2020

Disney fans across the world are surely waiting to get their hands on the company’s streaming service, Disney+, which got around 10 million subscriptions withing 24 hours of the launch. While the service is already up and running in the U.S.A and is scheduled to launch in the UK soon, Disney fans around the world will have to wait till they can get their hands on the precious content library.

As for India, the users would be able to watch all the content on the OTT platform Hotstar, which came after the merger of Disney and 20th Twenty Fox which owned the Star group. The content, according to a report, will be streamed on the platform after the conclusion of this year’s Indian Premier League or IPL.

While we wait to get our hands on the platform, here’s everything that is coming on Disney + in February, 2020.

1 February

Big Business

The Sandlot

Wicked Tuna seasons one and two

Around the World in 80 Days

Descendants 3: 2 February

Toy Story 4: 5 February

7 February

Diary of a Future President (new episode)

Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

One Day at Disney (new episode)

Marvel’s Hero Project (new episode)

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Old Dogs: 9 February



14 February

Splash

My Dog, The Thief

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Because of Winn-Dixie

Disney Family Sundays

Diary of a Future President (new episode)

One Day at Disney (new episode)

Marvel’s Hero Project (new episode)

Iron Man and Hulk: Heroes United: 16 February

20 February

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

21 February

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, season 7 episode 1

Diary of a Future President (new episode)

Unlikely Animal Friends seasons one and two

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

One Day at Disney (new episode)

Marvel’s Hero Project (new episode)

Star Wars Resistance season 2: 25 February

28 February

Diary of a Future President (new episode)

Marvel’s Future Avengers season 1

Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, season 7 episode 2

Shop Class (series premiere)

Imagination Moves seasons 1 to 3

I Captured the King of the Leprechauns

One Day at Disney (new episode)

Marvel Hero Project (new episode)

That is a long list of things coming to Disney’s platform in February. If you are at a place from where you cannot access the platform. You can use a Disney+VPN to catch all your favourite content!