‘Total War: Shogun 2’ set to be for Free on Steam for Limited Time

Total War: Shogun II will be free-to-keep on Steam from 27 April through 1 May 2020. In addition to that, SteamDB has revealed that Total War: Warhammer II will be free-to-play this weekend.

Total War: Shogun 2 is a strategy video game developed by The Creative Assembly and published by Sega in 2011. It is part of the Total War series and returns to the 16th-century Japan setting of the first Total War game, Shogun: Total War, after a series of games set mainly in Europe and the Middle East.

At present, Gears 5 and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 are available as free-to-play titles on Steam. Gears 5 recently received a major content update that introduces new game modes, characters, and maps. The free trial will also allow players to use former WWE Superstar Dave Batista’s infamous finisher Batista Bomb along with a new skin for the character.

NBA arcade action is back with NBA 2K Playgrounds 2! The sequel to the original smash hit takes street balling to the next level with a massive roster of current and retired NBA players, improved online matchmaking with dedicated servers, four-player online matches, three-point contests, new playgrounds, custom matches, and more! Pick your team, get ready to jam, and Ball Without Limits!



Gears 5 is a third-person shooter video game developed by The Coalition and published by Xbox Game Studios for Microsoft Windows and Xbox One. It is the sixth installment of the Gears of War series, and is the second Gears of War game not to be developed by Epic Games

Gears 5 is currently available at 50% discount for the price of Rs. 649 and Gears 5 Ultimate Edition can be purchased for Rs. 934.