The registrations for Design Championship 2017 has begun

Design Championship is a platform for students to showcase their talents in six categories- Game Design, Graphic Design, Industrial Design, Movie Making, and in Higher Education, UAV Design and Antenna Design. Design Championship gives a chance to the students to put their skills to use. The championship is held across 8 Indian cities: Delhi, Trivandrum, Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.
Dates of the championship in cities across India are:
|Cities
|Date
|Cities
|Date
|Delhi
|11 August 2017
|Coimbatore
|21 August 2017
|Trivandrum
|16 August 2017
|Mumbai
|8 September 2017
|Hyderabad
|28 August 2017
|Chennai
|19 August 2017
|Pune
|30 August 2017
|Bengaluru
|23 August 2017
The learning outcomes demonstrated by students participating in Design Championship are design thinking, logic development, problem-solving & decision-making skills, artistic literacy and cognitive thinking which will be evaluated by leading industry experts as juries. This initiative is supported by MindBox, NASSCOM, AutoDesk, Corel, Chaos group, SketchUp, and Unity.
This competition is open to students of multiple age-group, 10 to 12 years belong to junior category, 13 to 16 years belong to senior category and 16 to 25 years for gigher education (UAV & Antenna Design). The family team will be consisting of one elder (e.g. parent/cousin) and maximum 3 kids.