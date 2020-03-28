Sony Pal, Zee Anmol, Colors Rishtey and Star Utsav to be free for two months : IBF

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) has announced to offer four pay channels – SPN’s (Sony Pictures Network) Sony Pal, Star India’s Star Utsav, Zee TV operated Zee Anmol and Viacom18’s Colors bouquet channel Colors Rishtey, to be available to all viewers for free, across the country for a period of two months on all DTH and cable networks.

Standing firmly with Government of India in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the broadcasting fraternity feels that this will provide people wholesome entertainment, engagement and invigorating content to people restricted to their homes, during the period of lockdown.

While the constituents of the IBF face significant uncertainties, given the impact on Advertising revenue for the industry due to the COVID-19 outbreak, IBF stands together to support the Government’s effort to help people in these difficult times.

To maintain ‘social distancing’ and stay at home, four major broadcasting networks decided to waive off all tariffs and charges for four channels for 60 days.