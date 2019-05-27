‘One Piece’ shows a frightening Shirahoshi Struggle

One Piece’s Reverie arc is focusing on expanding the lore of the series’ universe. Fans are getting a chance to look at regions like the Holy Land of Mariejois, and more importantly, have finally been able to glimpse at the dark underbelly of the gods of this world.

Giving a window into an even sinister side of the Celestial Dragons than ever before, Princess Shirahoshi is put in a difficult situation in which she is almost held hostage by one while the other royals are forced to watch.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

As series creator Eiichiro Oda had established in the past, the Celestial Dragons are the untouchable gods of the One Piece world because they have apparently descended from those who first created the world. But they have each proven to be entirely selfish and cruel with very little care about humans.

It’s disclosed that Charlos is the one who was zooming in to look at Shirahoshi with binoculars when she initially entered the Holy Land, and he shows up with a large helper and they force her to the ground.