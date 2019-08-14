Latest Videos


August 14-2019
‘Need for Speed Heat’ disclosed

August 14, 2019

Today Electronic Arts revealed a brand-new Need for Speed game, which is gracing to PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this year on November 8th with an Origin Access Premier release coming first on November 5th. More specifically, EA has revealed Need for Speed Heat, which it hopes will be resurging the series after Payback tainted its name. EA has also revealed the game’s first-ever trailer boasting of the new racing title for the first time ever.

For the unversed Need for Speed is a racing game franchise published by EA and developed by Ghost Gaming that focuses more on illicit street racing and arcadey gameplay than realism.

The current development team on the series is Ghost Gaming, but it has seen other developers over the years, such as EA Black Box and Criterion Games. Further, it’s one of the most successful video game franchises of all time, with over 150 copies sold to date.

EA’s new Need for Speed will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

