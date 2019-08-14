‘Need for Speed Heat’ disclosed

Today Electronic Arts revealed a brand-new Need for Speed game, which is gracing to PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this year on November 8th with an Origin Access Premier release coming first on November 5th. More specifically, EA has revealed Need for Speed Heat, which it hopes will be resurging the series after Payback tainted its name. EA has also revealed the game’s first-ever trailer boasting of the new racing title for the first time ever.

The current development team on the series is Ghost Gaming, but it has seen other developers over the years, such as EA Black Box and Criterion Games. Further, it’s one of the most successful video game franchises of all time, with over 150 copies sold to date.

EA’s new Need for Speed will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.