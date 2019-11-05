Here are all the events scheduled for IndiaJoy 2019 in Hyderabad!

IndiaJoy Festival 2019, the largest congregation of gaming, animation, VFX, esports and entertainment events in India is back with its second edition, from 20 to 23 November, 2019 at HICC Hyderabad.

The festival is an aggregator platform aiming to bring together prestigious international events under one place to unfold opportunities for investors, corporations, studios, content developers, delegates, consumers, hardware manufacturers and students, through series of networking, trade exhibitions, product launches, B2B and B2C events.

This year IndiaJoy Festival brings together well-known digital entertainment-focused events which includes IGDC (India Game Developer Conference), ESL esports event, Desitoons, OTT Pulse, VFXSummit and InfluencerCon. The event is organised by the Telangana Visual Effects Animation and Gaming Association (TVAGA) with the support of the Government of Telangana and Software Technology Parks of India.

Here is a deeper insight into the events in detail which will commence under IndiaJoy umbrella:

Indywood Film Market:

Indywood Film Market is a cinema professional’s paradise, connecting delegates with service providers, filmmakers, producers, exhibitors, distributors and other stakeholders of the global film industry.

“This year will b e an extremely special one for us as we will be collaborating with India Joy once again to organise Indywood Film Market (IFM) at Hyderabad International Convention Centre from 20 to 21 November 2019,” said Indywood Film Market director of film market Kavitha Shyam Sreedhar.

In addition to that she expressed this year IFM is focussing on the technological aspects of the cinema industry, IFM shall host diverse exhibition arenas and technical interactive sessions.

“This year IFM shall highlight camera, lighting and lens brands, post-production technologies, VFX, VR, film shooting equipment, 3D Stereoscopy, OTT and content platforms and many more. Apart from the regular exhibition, this year, IFM will also conduct a Short Film making competition and DOP awards which shall focus onto the budding talents in the film industry. Some of our eminent delegates who shall attend this year’s market include the most wanted DOP’s of the industry. We wholeheartedly invite you all to be a part of this exciting event,” she added.

IGDC : The India Game Developers Conference (IGDC), formerly known as the NASSCOM Game Developers Conference (NGDC), is India’s premier game developers’ conference which is a part of IndiaJoy umbrella that will take place on 22 to 23 November 2019 at HICC Hyderabad.

Like last year, this year too, “the conference is organised by industry volunteers, with support from corporates and the Telangana government. Now in its 11th year, IGDC is the biggest and the most significant developer conference is not only in India but also in South Asia. The conference plays a key role in developing the Indian Gaming ecosystem: from helping developers gain valuable insight and pick up new skills to helping developers connect with publishers and investors that they otherwise may not have had access to,” said IGDC chairperson Rajesh Rao.



InfluencerCon:

IndiaJoy 2019 will host InfluencerCon an event bringing together digital content creators, brands, agencies and platforms to network and learn from each other. Over 500 attendees are expected at InfluencerCon to partake in 30+ speaker sessions, workshops, informal interactive sessions and so on.

“InfluencerCon is an event bringing together the top digital content creators from India (and some from abroad) Brands, Platforms, to network and collaborate with aspiring content creators. Some of the top content creators are Kusha Kapila, Animish Aggarwal, Shrsiti Dixit, Elvish Yadav, Brandon Rogers, Karan Talwar, and others. There will be over 1000 aspiring digital content creators during the 2 days event. This is the first time in India that a digital content event is being organized at this magnitude. A part of Indiajoy festival, we expect the footfall to be over 20 thousand,” said InfluencerCon organiser Among Imsong.

There will be B2B and B2C Expo Stalls as well in addition to top brands and influencer platforms.

DesiToons:

Indiajoy 2019, India’s largest Media and Digital Entertainment Event (20 to 23 November, 2019), in partnership with Green Gold Animation, will play host to the inaugural Desi Toons Animation Conclave on November 21, 2019. A first of its kind event in India, Desi Toons will bring together all the stakeholders of the animation, production, broadcasting and licensing industry.

Speaking on the event, Rajiv Chilaka said “The Indian animation industry is at a very interesting and crucial juncture. In the last couple of decades, India has proven its calibre in creating shows and IPs which are forces to reckon with globally. Of course, the journey has just begun for all of us. With endless possibilities, the future will be demanding but very fruitful. With Desi Toons we hope to provide the stage to better understand where we stand and where we are headed.”

The one day conclave will provide insights into the challenges and opportunities across the animation ecosystem i.e. production, broadcasting as well as the licensing industry.

Gracing the event will be stalwarts of animation production and media industry from Turner International, Viacom18, Sony Pictures Networks, Discovery Communications, Shemaroo, VOOT, DQ Entertainment, Green Gold Animation, Reliance Big Animation and Hi Tech Animation among others as Executive panelists and speakers who will share their perspectives on the growth, scope and future of the Indian Animation industry.

OTT Pulse:

The first edition of OTT Pulse will see content creators, industry experts, senior media executives and leading digital platforms showcase and discuss their opportunities, challenges and strategies. Organised as a part of Indiajoy 2019, India’s largest Media and Digital Entertainment Event (20 to 23 November 2019), in partnership with Green Gold Animation, OTT Pulse will delve into the world of creating and distributing truly personalised content.

Speaking on the event Green Gold Animation senior vice president Bharath Laxmipati said, “The format of the event will focus on showcasing the leading digital platforms and their approach and tactics so far in a space that is arguably the most volatile and accessible to the audience today. With panellists that include senior media executives, artists and directors, the event will aim to capture a holistic view of the industry from the perspectives of all stakeholders of the digital industry.”

The one-day event on 20 November 2019 will have multiple panels and keynotes spread over the day which will include representation from the leading digital platforms. Taking the stage will be panellists from leading OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Viu, VOOT and ZEE5 among others.

VFX Summit:

IndiaJoy 2019 is set to host country’s largest VFX event at HICC from 20 to 21 November to promote the arts and science of the visual effects industry, VFX summit is set to highlight the latest projects, technological nuances and processes that went behind some of the best imagery created on the silver screen across the world.

“Attend IndiaJoy 2019 to understand what is happening in the industry it will help you learn more about where the industry is and also about where the industry is heading. This is also a good place to meet and interact with people who are working behind the scenes. This will help you to connect with people and get inspired by them,” Fire Fly Studio co-founder Sanath PC.

“Among panel discussions, VFX showreels, breakdowns and illuminating discussions, the event is poised to bring under one marquee, top industry veterans, artists and VFX technicians of the most notable VFX projects.

The #VFXSummit2019 in Hyderabad is a congregation of the international and local industry that sees India as a key player in the global production ecosystem. I am delighted to be invited to the executive committee to help my Hyderabad studio head colleagues from the industry makes this memorable and valuable!” said Technicolor India country head and exec Com member- # VFX Summit Hyderabad 2019 Biren Ghosh.

NODWIN Gaming Esports Arena:

IndiaJoy is also introducing NODWIN Gaming Esports Arena this year from 21 to 23 November 2019 at HICC Hyderabad.

“Esports Arena is making its debut this year. The idea behind the arena is to bind the different independent titles into one narrative. This year the arena will hold the longest-running esports league of India, the ESL India Premiership Fall Season Finale, the Red Bull River Runes India Finale, and the Rainbow 6: Siege – India Cup, which will also be Ubisoft’s first official Rainbow 6 tournament in the country. The premiership features an overall prize pool of 1.1 Crore INR. The winner of Red Bull River Runes will have a golden opportunity to meet the world champions of Dota 2, team OG. One can get to see the top Indian esports organizations and players in action under one roof fighting for massive prize pools,” said NODWIN Gaming operations head and IndiaJoy NODWIN Gaming Esports Arena in charge Shefali Johnson.

Apart from that, like every year this year also there will be IndiaJOy Music fest from 20 to 22 November at HICC Hyderabad to keep the spirit of the event high.IndiaJoy festival bringing together standalone media and entertainment events under one roof with delegates from more than 50 countries to explore investments, co-production, Indian market potential. This time it’s going even bigger and grander with the new addition of events, including Association of Designers summit scheduled for 20 November.

Stay tuned for the superb gathering of speakers, investors, artists, enthusiasts and more at Hyderabad IndiaJoy Festival 2019.

Register if you haven’t https://www.indiajoy.in/