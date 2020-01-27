Hasbro Consumer Products Expands Licensing Agent WildBrain CPLG’s Representation to the Benelux Region

Hasbro has appointed WildBrain CPLG as its new sub-representative in the Nordics, beginning 1 January 2020, and has now expanded WildBrain CPLG’s rights to include The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. Under the agreement, WildBrain CPLG will represent Hasbro’s Merchandise, Publishing, Promotions and short-term Location Based Entertainment business across both Benelux and Nordic regions.





“Benelux is a region with tremendous potential to develop Consumer Products” says Marianne James, Vice President of Hasbro Consumer Products in EMEA. “We are thrilled to expand WildBrain CPLG’s relationship beyond the Nordics and take some of Hasbro’s most powerful and beloved brands such as NERF, MONOPOLY, PLAY-DOH and MY LITTLE PONY to the next level, unlocking new licensing opportunities with local licensees and retail partners.”

Maarten Weck, Executive Vice President & Managing Director, WildBrain CPLG, adds: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Hasbro. Benelux is a market with significant growth opportunity for Hasbro’s diverse portfolio of brands, and we are already working closely with the Hasbro team to build a comprehensive consumer products programme in the region.”