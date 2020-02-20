Greetings from PAI College of VEDA!

Visual effects design and arts popular and recognised as by its acronym, VEDA is a leading animation and VFX training college located in the heart of Pune. Apart from boasting of the best-in-class teaching infrastructure, faculty and quality training, we place our students in the best of animation and VFX studios to name few of them: Green Gold Animation; Deluxe Studios, Shalini plus News Channel.

KALOTSAV 2020 is our Annual Inter-College extravaganza is being held from the 1 March to 7 March 2020, consisting of the following:

Golden Pixel Awards

Kala Gaurav Samman Puruskar

Pune Animation Film Mahotsav

Coffee With College

Award Ceremony along with Annual Function

Student Work Exhibition will be held from 1 to 7 March in the green Azam campus where PAI College of VEDA situated. Spread over 24 acres of lush greenery with state-of-the-art infrastructure, housing 32 colleges with over 40,000 students, this is one place one should visit even otherwise.

Golden Pixel Award:

The aim of the Golden Pixel Awards is to recognise and reward the Indian animation, media, graphics, VFX and gaming industry workforce who are shining the name of our Industry and country through their talent and hard work. The awards also recognise the faculties, educators and teachers who are giving their lives in making the new generation creative and talented.

Pune Animation Film Mahotsav:

The Pune Animation Film Mahotsav event aims to bring some of the most amazing short films created by students and professionals of Indian animation industry.

Kala Gaurav Samman Puruskar:

Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society’s, P.A.Inamdar College of Visual Effects, Design & Arts implements various schemes, projects, and programmes for the benefit of art, artist & students of this great Institution. The Akhil Bharatiya Kala Gaurav Samman’ is one of the schemes of MCE Society through which the eminent artist/teachers from all over India who have given extraordinary contribution in their respective field of Animation, Films, Visual Design & Fine Art are honoured by the Institution. This is the 4th year of this award ceremony .

Coffee with College:

Coffee with College is a platform of Veda College where personalities like you come and inspire students with your work and success and many untold incidents you have kept in your memory lanes. There is no substitute of meeting the real achievers, watching videos or reading books cannot create that magic. Hence we request you to come and share your journey with our students to keep the flame burning.

We take this opportunity to invite the students from various institutes to be part of this extravaganza.

For More details: https://www.veda-edu.com/kalotsav/

Contact details:

For Event Cordinator:

Mr. Swatantra Jain

Mobile: 8888808544

Email ID: admissions@veda-edu.com

For Academic Cordinator:

Prof. Ajay Popalghat

Mobile: 9822610109

Email ID: ajayvfx@veda-edu.com

For Sponsorships & Branding:

Mr. Tahir Khan

Mobile: 8550966911

Email ID: Tahirkhan@azamcampus.org

For Final Approvals & Final Decisions:

Prof. Dr. Rishi Aacharya

Mobile: 8888808108

Email ID: dean@veda-edu.com