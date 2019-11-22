Day two of IndiaJoy packs a buzzing microcosm of the AVGC industry

The second day of IndiayJoy saw attendees packing the venue with even more fervour than the day before. Gamers, VFX enthusiasts, makers from the industry thronged the events, making it a truly joyful knowledgeable experience to behold.

In all its element, the day two Prominent VFX and animation studios showcased their works to widened the perspective of VFX and storytelling and newer technologies scenario in India.

While vfx veteran and firefly studio co-owner Sanath PC delved deeper into the past present and the future of India’s vfx scenario, Art Director PC Vikram gorgeously outlined the trajectory of design software right from the MS paint to modern technologies that enable complex images.

Redefine chief creative director Viral Thakkar showcased how his team created vfx shots for popular Bollywood movies like Sanju, Kesari and Kalank. He also shed light on the complexity of creating CG animals on screen.

ABAI Center of Excellence Bangaluru delegates Srinivas BS and Shiji Sunil gave a detailed presentation on motion capture technology and invited the students and filmmakers to visit the facility that houses the state-of-the-art studio filled with modern VFX technologies and make content. Indian Television Dot Com Group’s founder owner and editor Anil Wanvari set the stage abuzz with his enlightening address and nuggets of insight about VFX operations and the current state of the industry.

The venue was dotted with a variety of stalls, displaying diverse offerings from all over the world right from animation series, unique hardware to real-time motion-capture technology. A dedicated open section of the venue saw a passionate gathering of participants vying for the first prize in a string of creative competitions like face-painting, sketching, gaming etc.

One of the main attractions of day two of IndiaJoy was the esports arena that saw participation in the gaming line up. The arena welcomed everyone to try and play classic PC games, console games, mobile games and new games. Games like God of War, Fifa 2019, Spiderman, Call of Duty PUBG Battlegrounds and many more were free to take part in.