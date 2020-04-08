How to use a coffee maker?

Coffee is one of the world’s most widely used drink with more than 400 billion cups consumed annually. This is enjoyed as part of a safe, balanced diet and coffee drinking is pleasurable experience plays a key role in many cultures around the world, offering an opportunity to interact with friends, family, and colleagues.

Different types of coffee are brewed from different uses of coffee beans and coffee-makers , which tend to have flavor characteristics that have been affected by geography and topography. There are many choices of coffee beans, ranging from dark Colombian roast to light Italian roast. The type of coffee bean used determines the type of coffee that is being brewed. Most people enjoy coffee with cream and sugar, but there are always some brave people out there who enjoy coffee as it is: plain black.

Any coffee lover would agree that the method you use to brew your beans makes all the difference in aroma, texture, freshness and taste that you end up in your cup. The coffee brewing process you use can even assess the nutritional benefits and the amount of antioxidants in your coffee, and can even contribute to minimise your exposure to the harmful chemicals that occur with such coffee brewing techniques. However, one of the easiest ways of brewing a wonderful cup of coffee is by using a coffee maker.

There are not many people on earth who don’t use coffee machines. Every single person has a coffee machine that loves coffee. Coffee beverages are a regular routine for the citizens of every modern town. Just millions of people drink coffee every day in the United States. Hence, every coffee lover wants their perfect coffee. And everyone needs to use their coffee machine.

Types of coffee machines

Drip Coffee Makers (Electric)

Also known as drip coffee makers or drip coffee pots, drip coffee brewers heat water and distribute it evenly and gradually through ground coffee beans. Installation couldn’t be any simpler in most situations. All you need to do is fill your coffee maker with water, filter and coffee beans, push a button and you’re good to go. Thermal Coffee Makers (Electric)

Work like drip coffee brewers, however with the unique benefits of brewing your coffee in an insulated thermal carafe. This keeps your coffee hot for hours without continuing to cook; your coffee as it rests on a heated surface, which can ultimately lead to a thick, bitter brew. Espresso Machines (Electric)

An espresso machine brews coffee by pushing pressurised water near its boiling point through a

puck; of ground coffee and a filter to produce a thick, concentrated coffee called espresso.While home espresso machines can cost a little more than other types of household brewers and can tend to be more tricky and labor-intensive, it might be worth it to the hard- boiled espresso lover if you get your technique right and succeed in obtaining rich, delicious brews like your favorite coffee shop. Percolators (Electric)

The coffee percolator is a type of pot used to brew coffee by continuously rolling the boiling or almost boiling brew through the grounds using gravity until the required strength is reached. Siphon Coffee Makers (Electric)

Also classified as vacuum pot coffee makers, they may not be very practical for daily use due to their many fragile parts and the extraordinary amount of time and labor involved in brewing each pot. A lot of siphon pot users swear by the exceptionally great- coffee they make. French Press Coffee Makers (Manual)

A French press coffee maker is used to make a steep brew of coffee. What makes the French press special is the method in which the grounds remain in contact with the water throughout the entire brewing cycle. It uses a metal mesh filter. This helps all the flavor oils of the coffee to make it into your cup, as opposed to being stuck in a paper filter during the brewing process. AeroPress (Manual)

An AeroPress looks like a giant syringe and helps the user to make exceptionally smooth espresso-like coffee without an expensive and cumbersome machine. The AeroPress is easy to use, easy to clean and compact enough to take with you on your journey. Cold Brew Coffee Makers (Manual)

Cold Brew Coffee Maker introduces the cold-brew process to your kitchen, offering smooth, low-acid coffee without a coffee drive. Only add the coffee grounds to the brewing jar and fill the top of the coffee maker top with water. The cold brew coffee maker ensures that the water is uniformly dispersed over the coffee beans. Also called "cold water extract," cold brewed coffee can be diluted and poured over ice or heated like standard coffee. Vietnamese Coffee Makers (Manual)

If you want a sweet and cold coffee over ice, this might be a coffee brewer for you. Vietnamese coffee usually requires the addition of condensed milk or cream and sugar to create a great cup of thick, sweet iced coffee. Moka Pot Coffee Makers (stovetop)

It’s an easy and cost-effective alternative to a full-blown home espresso machine. It produces a thick, rich and tasty brew that goes well with creamers, flavored syrups or frothy steamed milk. The Moka pot is also a popular brewing tool for campers who enjoy brewing on a camping stove or over a fire.

Steps to use a coffee maker

Add a coffee filter in the filter basket. Many coffee makers come with a mesh filter of their own. It is typically the easiest and most environmentally friendly option. Use the patented filter of the coffee maker instead of the paper one.

Measure the coffee. The stronger coffee you want, the more coffee you are going to have to put in the tank. Depending on your coffee machine and the type of coffee you produce, the ratio of coffee to water can vary.

Add enough water to make your coffee. You may use the measuring lines on the coffee pot or on the side of the coffee maker to measure.

Plug in the coffee maker and switch it on. Some coffee makers start brewing coffee automatically, while others have a manual setup.

Allow the coffee to fully get brewed before pouring it into your coffee mug. Some coffee makers have a pause setting that lets you pause the brewing process and fill a cup until it’s done.

Best coffee makers in India

1. Morphy Richards Fresco Espresso Coffee Maker

2. CoffeezaLattiso Coffee Making Machine

3. TecnoraClassico TCM107M Coffee Maker

4. Philips HD7431/20 Coffee Maker

5. Black + Decker BXCM1201IN Drip Coffee Maker

6. Preethi Cafe Zest CM210 Coffee Maker

7. Instacuppa French Press Coffee Maker

8. Cafe JEI French Press Coffee Maker and Tea Maker

9. 3D Creations Coffee Machine

10. Nescafe E Smart Coffee Maker