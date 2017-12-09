SIGGRAPH Asia 2017 awards top talent in computer graphics and digital imaging

SIGGRAPH Asia featured an awards component for the following four programs:

Symposium on Mobile Graphics and Interactive Applications Symposium on Visualisation Emerging Technologies Computer Animation Festival

Winners in Symposium on Mobile Graphics and Interactive Applications

Best Paper: ProsumerFX: Mobile Design of Image Stylisation Components by Tobias Dürschmid, Hasso Plattner Institute / University of Potsdam, Maximilian Sochting, Hasso Plattner Institute / University of Potsdam, Amir Semmo, Hasso Plattner Institute / University of Potsdam, Matthias Trapp, Hasso Plattner Institute / University of Potsdam and Jürgen Döllner, Hasso Plattner Institute / University of Potsdam.

Best Paper (runner-up): Mixed Reality Collaboration through Sharing a Live Panorama by Gun Lee, University of South Australia, Theophilus Teo, University of South Australia Seungwon Kim, University of South Australia and Mark Billinghurst, University of South Australia.

Best Demo: Pictory – Neural Style Transfer and Editing with CoreML by Sebastian Pasewaldt, Digital Masterpieces GmbH, Amir Semmo, Hasso Plattner Institute / University of Potsdam, Mandy Klingbeil, Hasso Plattner Institute / University of Potsdam and Jürgen Döllner, Hasso Plattner Institute / University of Potsdam.

Best Demo (runner-up): Mobile Augmented Reality Illustrations that Entertain and Inform with the Hololens by Christian Zimmer, Michael Bertram, Fabian Büntig, UDaniel Drochtert and Christian Geiger, University of Applied Sciences Duesseldorf.

Winners in Symposium on Visualisation

Best Paper: Smooth Animation of Structure Evolution in Time-Varying Graphs with Pattern Matching by Yunzhe WANG, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Honourable Mention: Winding Angle Assisted Particle Tracing in Distribution-Based Vector Field by Cheng Li and Han-Wei Shen, The Ohio State University.

Honourable Mention: Visual Exploration of Ionosphere Disturbances for Earthquake Research by Fan Hong, Peking University, Siming Chen, Peking University, Hanqi Guo, Argonne National Laboratory, Xiaoru Yuan, Peking University, Jian Huang, University of Tennessee, Knoxville and Yongxian Zhang, China Earthquake Networks Center.

Winners in Emerging Technologies

Best Demonstration Voted by Attendees:

OptRod: Operating Multiple Various Actuators Simultaneously by Projected Images, by Ryo Shirai, Yuichi Itoh, Taichi Fukamachi, Mayu Yamashita, Takao Onoye from Graduate School Of Information Science And Technology, Osaka University

Best Demonstration Voted by Committee:

Mobius Walker: Pitch And Roll Redirected Walking, by Tatsuki Yamamoto, Jumpei Shimatani, Isamu Ohashi, Keigo Matsumoto, Takuji Narumi, Tomohiro Tanikawa, Michitaka Hirose from The University of Tokyo

Winners in Computer Animation Festival

Best in Show: AFTERWORK (Ecuador), directed by Luis Uson, Uson Studio/Matte CG and Andrés Aguilar, Matte CG

Best Student Film: Garden Party (France), directed by Florian Babikian, Vincent Bayoux, Victor Caire, Théophile Dufresne, Gabriel Grapperon and Lucas Navarro

Jury Award: Here’s the Plan (Chile), directed by Fernanda Frick

Jury Award: (OO) (South Korea), directed and produced by OH Seo-ro, Chungkang College of Cultural Industries