TRACE | VFX is hiring in Mumbai, India

Trace was founded in 2010 and has worked on hundreds of TV Commercials, Television series, and Major Motion Pictures. We specialize in the creation of high quality Visual Effects for companies around the globe, big and small. We deliver hundreds of top-quality assets daily to some of the best production houses.

Please apply with the job code mention in each title.

Below are the positions open with Trace VFX:

Apply at careers@tracevfx.com with job code

Nuke Compositing Artists (Comp0617):

A Compositing Artist seamlessly integrates all the layers or elements of a shot, including live-action plates, CG elements, Library elements, and Matte paints to complete a visual effect shot.

Responsibilities:

Green/blue screen extractions, and its integration with the background.

To seamlessly integrate Live-action plates, Element plates, CG renders, and Matte paintings.

2d tracking in Nuke, and planar tracking in Mocha.

Complex retiming of plates.

Minor cleanups, as well as rotoscopy requirements for the assigned shot should be handled by the Compositor.

Requirements

Minimum 2 years of experience in Hollywood compositing work.

High proficiency in Nuke.

Experience in camera projection, 3d workspace, element compositing, split screen compositing etc.

A keen eye for detail, and clear understanding of color grading, and grain matching techniques.

Knowledge of photography and practical lighting will be a plus.

Matte painting skills using Photoshop would be an added bonus.

Punctual and proactive.

Strong communication skills.

Able to work well under pressure.

Able to take direction and feedback from Leads and Supervisors.

Prep Artists (Paint/Cleanup) (Prep0617):

Trace is looking for talented & ambitious experienced Prep Artists to work at its Mumbai office.A Prep Artist uses various techniques to seamlessly create cleaned plates, removing any unwanted artifacts, wires, rigs, reflections, dust etc. We’re looking for perfectionists with an eye for detail. Salary will be competitive and commensurate with experience.

Responsibility:

Should be able to remove rigs and wires using Nuke, or frame by frame in Silhouette.

Should be able to use Nuke’s camera projection to project clean plates.

Should be able to dustbust/scratch removal.

Should be able to create high quality clean plates, maintaining all the details from the input plate.

Should be able to handle 2d tracking in Nuke, and planar tracking in Mocha.

Required skillset:

Should have minimum 1+ years of experience in Hollywood prep work.

Should be proficient in Nuke and Silhouette.

Should be familiar with various techniques of cleanup, such as, frame by frame paint in Silhouette, cloning and revealing, patch shifting, and camera projection techniques in Nuke.

Should have a keen eye for detail, and a clear understanding of color grading, and grain matching techniques.

Punctual and proactive.

Able to work under pressure.

Able to take direction and feedback from Leads and Supervisors.

Camera Tracking Artists (Track0617):

Trace is looking for experiencedCamera Tracking Artists to work at its Mumbai office. The Camera Tracking Artist is responsible for recreating the geometry, camera and object movement of a live-action shot in a 3D environment.

Responsibility:

Thorough understanding of camera and rigid-body tracking, and the use of survey data when generating camera and object tracks.

Experience working with Lidar and other on set data.

Understanding of real-world camera attributes such as apertures, lenses and distortion.

Required skillset:

Minimum 1+ years feature film experience using 3d Equalizer & Maya is essential.

Experience with 3D Roto Animation; matching digital models to live-action plates will be a plus.

A good eye for detail and precision with strong problem solving skills.

Experience using other tracking packages are advantageous (e.g.: Boujou&Syntheyes).

Previous film industry experience will be preferred.

Ability to manage and prioritize multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.

Able to take direction and feedback well from the Leads & Supervisors.

Roto Animation Artists (Rotomation0617):

Trace is looking for experienced Roto Animation Artist to work at its Mumbai office. A Roto Animation Artist is responsible for delivering high quality 3D Character Roto Animation. Responsible to match the movement & silhouette of the 3D character to the live-action shot. Also, the 3d Character moves realistically in 3d Space.

Responsibility:

Experience with 3D Roto Animation; matching digital models to live-action plates.

Thorough understanding of camera and rigid-body tracking, and the use of survey data when generating camera and object tracks.

Experience using other tracking packages are advantageous (3d Equalize &Boujou).

Required skillset:

Minimum 1+ years feature film experience using Maya is essential.

A good eye for detail and precision with strong problem solving skills.

Previous film industry experience will be preferred.

Ability to manage and prioritize multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.

Able to take direction and feedback well from the Leads & Supervisors.

Junior Producers (Prod0617)

Trace is looking for full-time Jr. producers for its Mumbai office. The ideal candidate will have strong inter-personal and communication skills. Your key role is to assist the senior/overseas producers and supervise projects to ensure the smooth running and accurate, efficient flow of information.

Responsibilities:

Understanding client requirements and relay information back to coordinators & creative team.

Coordinate the flow of information and elements between supervisors and senior producers.

Ensuring that client requirements are clear and being followed on respective projects.

Keep track on deadlines and databases up to date.

Ensure the packaging of deliverables is completed and uploaded.

Requirements:

2-3 years in the VFX industry.

Clear communicator of accurate information in fluent English.

Extremely focused and organized.

Adaptable to changing scenarios and showing initiative.

Calm under pressure, whilst working to tight deadlines.

Fast learner of new terminologies and workflows.

Knowledge of office applications such as Excel.

Someone who is passionate about films.

Preference will be given to candidate who can start immediately.

For those of you who cannot make the open house but are interested in joining our team, please send your updated resume and salary expectations to careers@tracevfx.com

Trace Address:

Trace VFX Mumbai

Ujagar Silk Mills – 1st Floor

Across from Deonar Bus Depot

Mumbai – 400088 India

Google Maps link: http://goo.gl/maps/axHNI

Phone: +91.22.6131.9200