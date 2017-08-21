IRealities is a dynamic Mumbai based studio and the creators of ‘Chaar Sahibzaade’ the most successful animation film ever in India and a worldwide, blockbuster. The film resurrected the animation industry in India.
Over the years, iRealities has proved its mettle time and again. It has been converging technology and entertainment to deliver immensely successful projects. It is the only studio that brings together technological prowess, creative muscle, animation skills and content strength, all under one roof.
IRealities believes in highly engaging content that resonates well with the viewers. It infuses the magic of visualization & entertainment with insightful communication strategies to deliver absolutely compelling stories.
For eg. ‘Sheikh Chilli & Friendz’ for Discovery Kids in episodic series and as well as an animated feature film.
Now, we would like like minded professionals, who are willing take animation and entertainment to the next level to join us for the below mentioned coveted positions. If you have idea.. let’s tell it together.
1. Storyboard Artist :
Junior,Mid and Senior
Candidate should have an excellent story telling & composition skills. Should have good knowledge of sketching, strong visualization, camera angles & axis.
2. Concept Artist :
Junior,Mid and Senior
Concept Artist will be responsible for creating ground breaking concepts and illustrations for per-production.
3. Modeler :
Junior,Mid and Senior
Candidate should have hands on experience in Character & BG Modeling. Should be able to do realistic to stylize Modeling. Art background is preferable, should have an anatomical approach to model.
4. Texturing Artist :
Junior,Mid and Senior
Candidate should have hands on experience in Photo realistic & Stylized Texturing, Should be able to work with Z brush, understanding of normal & displacement map. A thorough understanding of Color theory.
5. Rigging artist :
Junior,Mid and Senior
Candidate should have hands on experience in Character Rigging, Should have better understanding of facial and muscle rigging. Knowledge of face ware will be an advantage. Should be able to collaborate with modeling and animation team.
6. Animators:
Junior,Mid and Senior
Candidate should be experienced in Maya with hands on experience in character animation, strong understanding of storyboard-animatics
Location: Mumbai
candidates can send their CV along with Showreel at: jobs@iriplco.com
Contact Us:
Interactive Realities International Pvt. Ltd.
INEZ Tower, 101, 1st Floor,
Sonawala Compounds,
Opposite Mori Road Post Office,
Mori Road, Mahim (W), Mumbai – 400016
Maharashtra, India
Telephone [+91-22] 64993388