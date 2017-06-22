Fluiidmask Studios

At Fluiidmask Studios we work with filmmakers around the world to bring their vision to life. We’ve been an essential part of this creative process and our artist have worked on visual effects for a wide range of films, from independent productions to box office smashes.

Job Description for required position:-

Compositor(MID/SENIOR)

Experience: Minimum 4-6 years post-production experience as a compositor.

Roles and Responsibility

Compositors are responsible for taking disparate elements (live action footage, CG, stock elements etc.) and combining them to create the final image. If you have a passion for Compositing and are proficient with Nuke with minimum 5 years of VFX compositing experience, then we want to hear from you!

We are currently hiring for Mid & Senior level positions.

SR Lighting Artist



Experience: Minimum 6 years

Roles and Responsibility

An understanding of light, shading and colour, as well as of composting principles and practices.

Ability to work well within a team environment and take direction from Supervisors as appropriate. Strong proficiency in Maya and Nuke ,Arnold Renders.

Match Move Artist

Experience: Minimum 5-6 years post-production experience.

Roles and Responsibility:

Responsible for reproducing the geometry, camera movement and object movement of a live-action shot in a 3D environment.

Modelling And Texturing Artist

Experience: Minimum 5-6 years post-production experience.

Roles and Responsibility

Experience with 3Ds Maya/Max modelling & texturing methodologies.

Experienced Photoshop layout/texture artist.

Experience in using Zbrush/Mud box.

FX Artist



Experience: Minimum 3-4 years post-production experience.

Roles and Responsibility

Experience in creating photorealistic effects such as fire, smoke, destruction, clothing, water and dust in Max and Maya.

Production Coordinator



Experience: Minimum 3 years

Roles and Responsibility



Communicate with Production Manager daily regarding the status of the production.Coordinate the workflow for all artists

Maintain and report on the status of assigned departments, including accurate understanding of progress on an asset or shot-by-shot basis

Line Producer



Experience: Minimum 7 years in Pre to Post-Production

Roles and Responsibility

Overall responsible for the business and scheduling side of the VFX.

Rigger and Animator can apply with 6 months – 2 years’ experience.

All applications should be sent to the following email ID: Job.fms@gmail.com

careers@fluiidmask.com