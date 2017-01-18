Bot VFX

Bot is Hiring! Make your best ever career decision today!

Bot is one of the pioneers in the arena of VFX based in Chennai. We deliver exceptional services predominantly in Rotoscopy, Paint, 3D and Compositing.

Below are some of our active positions, make your best-ever CAREER decision today by applying for a position that suits you best!

Contact: 044-4264 9176 Extn- 23

Website:http://www.botvfx.com/

Email: hr@botvfx.com

Matchmove Artists

Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Type of Position: Full-time permanent

No of Positions: 5

Experience Level: Junior and Mid-level Artists (Minimum 1 year)

Requirements:

Familiarity with at least one software package in Tracking (Ex. 3D Equalizer)

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

3D Knowledge is a must including strong familiarity and domain knowledge of working in any 3D application and environment (Ex.Maya)

Knowledge of additional 3D domains (Modelling, Rigging, Animation, etc) is an added advantage.

Minimum 1 Year experience for Experienced Artists

Note: Salary not a constraint for the right candidate

Paint Artists

Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Type of Position: Full-time / Permanent

No of Positions: 5

Experience Level: Mid-level & Senior Artists (Minimum 2 years)

Requirements:

Familiarity with at least one software package in Paint (Silhouette, Nuke, etc.)

More preference to candidates with fine arts background

Knowledge of Rotoscopy and or Tracking is an advantage

Note: Salary not a constraint for the right candidate

Production Coordinator



Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Type of Position: Full-time Permanent

Number of Positions:2

Experience Level: 3 years

DESCRIPTION

Scheduling, prioritizing and tracking internal technical assignments and project details

Organize dailies, rounds and project meetings

Ensure task assignments are kept up to date

Coordinate and package shot deliveries including submission documentation

Ensure teams are clear on daily delivery objectives

Record all shot notes from clients

Ensuring effective communication and continual team updates

Coordinating and monitoring multiple projects effectively

Ensuring project scope, status and completion information up to date

Documenting decisions and requests, and ensuring items are tracked and managed appropriately

Monitoring and controlling progress, issues and preparing reports

Ensuring work is being approved and completed on time and to specification

Establishing quality control and project closure processes

REQUIREMENTS