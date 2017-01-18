Bot is Hiring! Make your best ever career decision today!
Bot is one of the pioneers in the arena of VFX based in Chennai. We deliver exceptional services predominantly in Rotoscopy, Paint, 3D and Compositing.
Below are some of our active positions, make your best-ever CAREER decision today by applying for a position that suits you best!
Contact: 044-4264 9176 Extn- 23
Website:http://www.botvfx.com/
Email: hr@botvfx.com
- Matchmove Artists
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Type of Position: Full-time permanent
No of Positions: 5
Experience Level: Junior and Mid-level Artists (Minimum 1 year)
Requirements:
- Familiarity with at least one software package in Tracking (Ex. 3D Equalizer)
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
- 3D Knowledge is a must including strong familiarity and domain knowledge of working in any 3D application and environment (Ex.Maya)
- Knowledge of additional 3D domains (Modelling, Rigging, Animation, etc) is an added advantage.
- Minimum 1 Year experience for Experienced Artists
Note: Salary not a constraint for the right candidate
- Paint Artists
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Type of Position: Full-time / Permanent
No of Positions: 5
Experience Level: Mid-level & Senior Artists (Minimum 2 years)
Requirements:
- Familiarity with at least one software package in Paint (Silhouette, Nuke, etc.)
- More preference to candidates with fine arts background
- Knowledge of Rotoscopy and or Tracking is an advantage
- Salary is not a constraint for the right candidate
- Production Coordinator
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Type of Position: Full-time Permanent
Number of Positions:2
Experience Level: 3 years
DESCRIPTION
- Scheduling, prioritizing and tracking internal technical assignments and project details
- Organize dailies, rounds and project meetings
- Ensure task assignments are kept up to date
- Coordinate and package shot deliveries including submission documentation
- Ensure teams are clear on daily delivery objectives
- Record all shot notes from clients
- Ensuring effective communication and continual team updates
- Coordinating and monitoring multiple projects effectively
- Ensuring project scope, status and completion information up to date
- Documenting decisions and requests, and ensuring items are tracked and managed appropriately
- Monitoring and controlling progress, issues and preparing reports
- Ensuring work is being approved and completed on time and to specification
- Establishing quality control and project closure processes
REQUIREMENTS
- A minimum of 3 years VFX experience working on feature films and/or television series
- Strong communication skills
- Working knowledge of VFX relevant softwareis a plus
- Ability to accurately evaluate scope and time requirements
- A team player with effective leadership skills