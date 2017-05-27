Here are the winners of Bengaluru GAFX 2017

The third day of GAFX 2017, Bengaluru commended the students and professionals for their achievements in various categories like character animation, 3D game art, 3D modelling and many more. The first prize winners were given the coveted Bengaluru GAFX Champion’s title and opportunities to work with established studios.
Here is a complete list of the winners in the student category:
Clay Sculpting: Participants create a sculpture in a controlled setting, based on the theme of the day. Basic supplies like organic clay and base stand are provided at the event while the participants have to carry their own tools.
Student Category
Winner: Ramachari
Runner up: Santosh Kumar
Professional Category
Winner: Vinayak S
Hackathon (Simulation X): Participants have to solve a real world optimisation problem in 22 hours using the Unity Game Engine.
Professional Category
Winner: Ajmal, Suhail and Kukkanagai
Hackathon (Procedural City): Participants have to use the power of mathematical and algorithmic pattern generation to create a stunning procedural world in 22 hours using the Unity or Unreal Game Engine.
Student Category
Winner: Rahul Sinha and Sumit Gosh
Runner up: Harshavardhan Kode
Professional Category
Winner: Sharatchandra Aital and Shaurya
Runner up: Tilak S Naik and Ahamed Shoaib
Story Writing: Students and professionals have to write a short story for an animated project which should be visualised on a storyboard. The theme is provided on the spot.
Student Category
Winner: Shashank Uppalike, Arun Sahlot and Jayant Kumar
Runner up: Chirag Bafna, Udipta and Moulya
Professional Category
Winner: Nikhil Chandra
Character Animation: Character Animation Competition is for participants to showcase their talent as a Character Animator, going through a creative and physical endurance test of over 30 hours. Participants are provided with the PK-Man Character Rig which is built to industry standards and is very versatile in its features.
Student Category
Winner: Sai Srikanth Charepalli
Runner up: Arjun K
Professional Category
Winner: Kannan
Runner up: Vignesh
Digital Painting: Participants have to create the most compelling digital painting based on the theme of the day.
Student Category
Winner: Karthik Bharadvaj
Professional Category
Winner: Bala Sutar
Runner up: Radha Krishnan R
Traditional Painting: Participants have to create a traditional painting (acrylic) based on the theme of the day and are provided with Canvas, paint, paint-brush and other basic supplies.
Student Category
Winner: Shashidhar
Runner up: Shiva Prasad
Professional Category
Winner: Jayaganesh NS
Runner up: Basavaraj S
3D Modelling: Participants have to go through a creative and physical endurance test building an asset by modelling and texturing it. For students, theme revolves around a prop while for professionals, the theme is around character modelling.
Student Category
Winner: Muhammed Fouz Ul Haque
Runner up: Hemnath R
Professional Category
Winner: Moby Francis
Runner up: Fatihima Raseed
3D Game Art: Participants have to create 3D Game Art which includes modelling and texturing. For students, theme revolves around a prop while for professionals, the theme is around Hard Surfacing modelling.
Student Category
Winner: Rohit Lad
Runner up: Huzefa Sikander
Professional Category
Winner: Shyamsagar S
Runner up: Ranjilnath