‘Zoonicorns’ inks co-production and distribution deal with Toonz Media Group

Zoonicorn, multiplatform animated preschool brand featuring a Zooniverse of enchanting characters kids love, has teamed up with Toonz Media Group, for a development, co-production and distribution partnership to launch 52 seven minute episodes in 2021.

Being one of the global leaders in the space of family entertainment, the new 3D CGI content will be distributed for the worldwide TV and digital marketplace by Toonz.

Commenting on this collaboration, Zoonicorn creator Mark Lubratt said, “It has been so important for us to find the right partner for Zoonicorn – a wonderfully creative team of unparalleled animators and writers that truly gets the fun and adventure of our brand as well as the underlying social-emotional modeling that is essential to the Zoonicorn experience. We are thrilled to have found that partner with Toonz. With this collaboration, we are able to tell more in-depth stories, dive deeper into the development of our beloved characters and expand the Zooniverse to reach new audiences around the world.”

A magical mix of zebra and unicorn, the Zoonicorns inhabit the dreams of young animals, taking them on amazing adventures to help learn important social-emotional skills. When the dream is over, the young animal wakes up feeling self-confident and with decision-making skills necessary to overcome whatever challenges they are facing.

The Zoonicorns all have special talents and skills. Purple Promi’s the master leader and organiser who can always cut to the core of a problem with her laser focus. Green Ene is a technology maestro, who amps up the crazy-cool with never-before-seen technologies. Blue Valeo’s super strength always helps him power through challenges, and Pink Aliel’s special ability to create anything she thinks of is matched only by her power to communicate…nonstop!

They cleverly guide each dreamer through a whirlwind of fun-loving adventures, tackling obstacles, balancing emotions and discovering important life lessons along the way. At the heart of every solution is the one important truth—the power to solve any problem is inside of them. When the animal wakes up back in their own world, they are empowered and their heart remembers the lesson from their dream.

“We are delighted to be partnering on the wonderful Zoonicorn property to develop, co-produce and distribute the CGI TV series. I have no doubt that it will both entertain and empower kids during their all-important social-emotional skills learning stages, helping them on their journey through life,” added Toonz Media Group CEO P Jayakumar.

The growing line of Zoonicorn products have continued to expand since the launch of the brand in 2015. In 2018, Zoonicorn and Jay@Play introduced a new interactive Zoonicorn plush as part of Jay@Play’s ‘Wish Me’ brand. Other products include a picture book, three interactive story apps and four games available for download and on the Zoonicorn website and available on both iTunes and Google Play. Zoonicorn debuted a new limited edition apparel line in Fall, 2019.

The eleven Zoonicorn music videos have been a big hit on YouTube with additional ‘Sing Along’ videos offered exclusively on Kidoodle. TV, Kid Genius Cartoons, Happy Kids TV, Toon Goggles Jr and Kabillion. Under the terms of the agreement with Toonz, Zoonicorn retains all licensing rights. Licensing for the property is headed by Zoonicorn’s Brand and Licensing director J’net Smith.