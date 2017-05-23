Zinkia and Digital TV Group ink global deal to relaunch ‘Pocoyo’

Zinkia has closed a deal with Digital TV Group, a multinational company specialised in content production, distribution, and marketing, with the objective of achieving a global repositioning of the Pocoyo brand and to increase growth with the rest of the company’s titles.

Digital TV Group, company with an outstanding presence in Latin America, Europe, United States and Canada, will take over the commercialisation of the company’s brands both in traditional and digital audiovisual platforms, consumer products exploitation (licensing and merchandising), plus the development of interactive and edutainment products.

This activity is part of a strategic plan designed by Zinkia in partnership with Digital TV Group that entails the implementation of commercial and marketing actions in the territories in which the Spanish company is currently present (over 150 countries), as well as new markets and platforms, over the coming years.

Digital TV Group trusts the initiative to three media executives with solid background in the entertainment business. Non Stop founder and current vendor of leading media companies in the kids segment, Patricio Rabuffetti will be part of the team along with Sebastian Vibes (with professional background in Telefe, RGB Entertainment, Cris Morena Group and Televisa Internacional), and Rodrigo Piza, who has been in charge of positioning and management of recognised properties from Nelvana, Locomotion, Hit Entertainment and Cookie Jar. Rabuffetti and Vibes will be based in Madrid, whereas Piza will contribute from Mexico City and Toronto.