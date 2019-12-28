Zee5 to have new launches across genres and languages in January 2020

ZEE5, India’s largest OTT player has unveiled their calendar for the first month of 2020. January will see new launches across genres and languages.

The calendar launch event took place at the Zee5 headquarters in Mumbai and was graced by Vivek Dahiya, Nakuul Mehta, Rituraj Singh, Sid Makkar, Vivek Mushran, Vipul Deshpande, Vikram Gaikwad, Chitrangada Satarupa, Rajesh Sharma, Aadesh Bandekar, Jiten Lalwani and Sneha Wagh amongst others.

The OTT platform will have two new shows adapted from books of popular Indian authors; Never Kiss Your Best Friend, a millennial rom-com based on the young author Sumrit Shahi’s best-selling novel of the same name and State of Siege: 26/11, which is a gripping tale of the terror attacks that rocked Mumbai on 26/11. The show is based on the book Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11 written by journalist and author Sandeep Unnithan.

The platform will also have shows featuring strong women protagonists: Code M starring Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani, Rajat Kapoor and Kark Rouge; and a bilingual series in Hindi and Bengali starring Satrupa, Indraneil Sengupta and Sharma.

ZEE5 also adds a romantic drama series titled Anaganaga to its already filled bouquet of Telugu originals.