ZEE5 collaborates with Alliance Broadband to offer wide variety of content in Eastern India

ZEE5 has collaborated with Alliance Broadband, the biggest Internet Service Provider (ISP) in Eastern India, to offer easy access to over 1.25 lakh hours of a wide variety of content across different genres in 12 languages to its customers on the platform.

Alliance Broadband customers with Alliance Intertainment packages, will get access to the Indian OTT platform, bundled with internet service when subscribing to or renewing their service, without any additional payment. For the convenience of the Alliance Intertainment subscribers, auto registration and subscription to ZEE5 would happen from the back end, with the customer’s login ID and password along with SSO link being sent through SMS and email.

Commenting on the partnership, ZEE5 India Business Development and Commercial head Manpreet Bumrah said, “We welcome our new subscribers from Alliance Broadband and invite them to enjoy the wide range of entertaining content on ZEE5. ZEE5 is more than just an OTT platform – with over 100+ originals across genres, ZEE5 is India’s largest original content producer making it India’s digital entertainment destination of choice for over 11.4 million* daily active users. The subscribers will also be able to access ZEE5’s content across the entire spectrum of mobile devices from low-end feature phones to smartphones, as well as enjoy the life-like experience on smart TVs. The partnership with Alliance Broadband, the biggest ISP in Eastern India, will put us in the leadership position, and we look forward to providing an enriched, high-quality entertainment option to a new base of customers.”

The partnership is expected to be beneficial for both ZEE5 and Alliance Broadband with incremental subscriptions for ZEE5 and customer delight for Alliance Broadband. Since its launch, ZEE5 has crossed 100+ million gross downloads, rolling out 100+ originals so far in multi-genre content format, and is committed to launching several more in the coming months. In addition to a wide range of content such as movies, TV shows, music, health and lifestyle programmes as well as original productions providing more than 1.25 lakh hours of viewing across a range of languages (English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi), ZEE5 also comprises live streams of 90+ TV channels.

Alliance Broadband Services director Arunabha Banerjee said, “It comes as a great privilege to be able to have ZEE5 partnering with us in the truly unlimited broadband Intertainment packages. The contents of ZEE5 are very popular amongst the viewers and this partnership will be mutually beneficial to all, subscribers/viewers included.”