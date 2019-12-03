Youtube streamers can upload gaming videos containing simulated violence without age restriction

There’s a difference between real-world violence and scripted or simulated violence – such as what one sees in movies, TV shows, or video games. With that view in perspective youtube has launched policy will allow creators with a focus on gaming to upload videos that contain simulated violence without worrying about being automatically hit by age-restriction gates. Although Google will constantantly make sure they are enforcing their violent or graphic content policies consistently.

Over the years YouTubers have aired their frustrations with YouTube’s advertising system as it pertains to gaming content for years. Many gaming YouTubers have suggested that unless they’re playing something family-friendly — like Minecraft or Fortnite — their videos are unlikely to receive ads.

What does this mean for Gaming Creators?

The official blogpost shares how the scene will be for the creators and here are the reasons as follows:

-Future gaming uploads that include scripted or simulated violence may be approved instead of being age-restricted.

-There will be fewer restrictions for violence in gaming, but this policy will still maintain our high bar to protect audiences from real-world violence.

-We may still age-restrict content if violent or gory imagery is the sole focus of the video. For instance, if the video focuses entirely on the most graphically violent part of a video game.

This means the videos which will be open to everyone, not just those with an account stating they’re over the age of 18. If the violence is extreme and the sole focus of a video, like a finishing move in Mortal Kombat, the video may still be age-gated