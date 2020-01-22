Yeti Farm Creative partners with renowned chef for pre-school series

Kelowna-based animation studio, Yeti Farm Creative is partnering with renowned chef Pierre A. Lamielle for pre-school series Munchy, Munchy. The series will be based on Lamielle’s The Munchy Munchy Cookbook for Kids along with Alice Eats: A Wonderland Cookbook and Kitchen Scraps: A Humorous Illustrated Cookbook.

The series will have 12 episodes, one minute each exploring the cool, fun and quirky attributes of food and is set to make its debut at the Kidscreen Summit hosted in Miami, Florida, this February.

“I am very excited to partner with Yeti Farm on these digital shorts to bring to life the amazing cast of characters in the Munchy Munchy bunch,” Lamielle said in a press release.

The new series follows Yeti’s successful first original digital pre-school creation Sweet Tweets, which rose to popularity across various streaming platforms such as YouTube and Roku.

“Our goal is to constantly be thinking ahead and at the forefront of new and innovative ways to launch and leverage brands with digital audiences. We are so excited to be partnering with Pierre, who is a passionate culinary visionary and artist,” Yeti CEO Ashley Ramsay said.

Yeti Farm will be working with Daniel Ingram to create original songs for the series. Munchy Munchy has also been adapted for digital books and soon will be launched as a second series of short stories and songs for both digital platforms and linear broadcast.