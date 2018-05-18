Yash Raj Films (YRF) signs two-film distribution deal with Green Gold Animation

Indian production and distribution company, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has inked a distribution deal for Indian animation films Hanuman vs Mahiravana and Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka, across India. Produced by animation content company Green Gold Animation, these films will be released in Hindi and Tamil languages across India in stereoscopic 3D and normal 2D versions.

Yash Raj distribution VP Rohan Malhotra mentioned , “Chhota Bheem and Hanuman are iconic animation characters among Indian kids today. Green Gold Animation has been able to build these inherently Indian animation heroes, Hanuman from mythology and Chhota Bheem as a fictional character and their films deserve a strong release. Hanuman vs Mahiravana will release across India on 22 June and Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka will release later this year.”

Beside its home productions, YRF has successfully distributed films of other renowned film-makers across India through its strong and vast distribution network. In the past, it also had a successful distribution collaboration with Green Gold, with their film Chhota Bheem And the Throne of Bali across India in May 2013.

Elaborating on their distribution deal with YRF, Green Gold Animation CEO Rajiv Chilaka aaded, “YRF is a big and strong partner for us and we have worked together in the past and we are happy that this partnership will bring two amazing stereoscopic 3D animated movies for Indian audiences. Hanuman vs Mahiravana is an untold story from the Ramayana and is an action-packed family movie and we are targeting teenage and older audiences with this movie.”

This collaboration with Indian animation for YRF will amplify the reach of these films to their widest possible audience, ensuring Indian audiences get the best of homegrown entertainment. Hanuman vs Mahiravana and Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka across India for Green Gold Animation.