Yash Raj Films announces Rani Mukherjee starrer ‘Mardani 2’

Rani Mukerji had impressed us all with her feisty performance in the Mardaani. She played the role of a daredevil senior Inspector, crime branch, Shivani Shivaji Roy and took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket.

It is official now that Yash Raj Films is making the sequel to this much-loved movie and starting the Mardaani franchise. Over the years, Mardaani 2 will see the company launch Gopi Puthran, who incidentally was the writer of the first film. Produced by Aditya Chopra, this will be Rani’s next release after Hichki that was acclaimed by audiences and critics alike and marked her return to acting post pregnancy.

Mukherji said in her official statement, “Mardaani is and will always be extremely close to my heart. Right since its release, everyone has asked me time and again when I would be doing Mardaani 2 and I’m sure this announcement will come as a pleasant surprise to them all. Gopi has written an extraordinary script that we all love and I can’t wait to start shooting this film soon.”

She also gave a sneak peek into the character of the chilling villain who she will have a big face off with. “Shivani will face a cold, merciless villain who has no empathy, no fear of God and is pure evil. The character has been written superbly and I’m excited to find out who the actor will be,” Mukherjee added.

YRF’s Mardaani 2, is set to go on floors next year and will release in the later-half of 2019.