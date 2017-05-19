Xilam secures three new licensing agents for ‘Oggy and the Cockroaches‘

Xilam, the award-winning French animation production company, has appointed three new licensing agents to represent its flagship global children’s brand ‘Oggy and the Cockroaches‘ across multiple territories.

IMC Licensing will represent the brand across Latin America, excluding Mexico. Seasons three, four and five of Oggy and the Cockroaches have all been sold to Cartoon Network in Latin America, with season five set to air at the end of the year. Meanwhile, Active Licensing will represent the brand in Germany, where a new terrestrial broadcaster will be announced soon, and brand4rent will take on the brand in Russia where seasons three and four of the series is set to start airing on Carousel this summer.

These new licensing agents will aim to bring the brand to various categories in their respective markets, in the form of toys and games, collectibles, publishing, stationery, back to school and promotion among others.

Xilam, senior vice president of global licensing, Marie-Laure Marchand said, “Oggy and the Cockroaches has enjoyed great success to date and IMC Licensing, Active Licensing and brand4rent are all ideally placed to capitalise on the momentum of the TV broadcast. We are immensely proud of the show and with everyone’s experience and shared passion for Oggy, we look forward to developing exciting licensing plans for Latin America, Russia and Germany. Our international expansion is a major strategic priority ahead of the launch of the new season five, and having a presence in these major territories will be key in accomplishing this goal locally.”

The appointments come as Xilam also renews its partnerships with existing Oggy and the Cockroaches licensing agents including Empire Licensing in South-East Asia and Discovery Kids in Italy, as well as the new appointment of Dream Theatre in India.

In addition to Cartoon Network Latin America, season five (78 x 7’) is set to roll-out internationally on a number of leading broadcasters in key territories including Gulli in France which will air the new season in September. Additional broadcasters include Cartoon Network Asia and Africa, K2 and Frisbee in Italy, RTBF and VRT in Benelux.

Oggy and the Cockroaches is distributed in more than 160 countries around the world and is watched in 600 million homes.