Xilam promotes three production department executives

To accommodate its business expansion, with the goal of delivering more than 100 half-hour shows by 2020, Xilam has announced the appointment of three executives within its production department.

Dorothee Lanchier, who worked as line producer at Xilam for Oggy and the Cockroaches, has been named chief operating officer who will report directly to the CEO. In her new position, Lanchier will run all of production, including overseeing all production processes, and the workload schedule of the various production units. All line producers and studio executives will report to her.

Lanchier has more than 15 years’ experience as a line producer and production manager working on series like Casper, Code Lyoko Evolution, Tara Duncan, Yakari and Boule and Bill.

Xilam Studios head since 2011, Camille Wiplier has been appointed as deputy COO.

A line producer at Xilam since 2007, Marie-Laurence Turpin has been promoted to head of development and talent management. Along with development skills, in her new role, she will also be responsible for the strategic duty of research and internal/external talent management and will report to the CEO.

Turpin’s contribution at Xilam includes several shows as well as feature films such as Go West! A Lucky Luke Adventure and Oggy and the Cockroaches – The Movie.

Jean Brune will maintain all of his development and production prerogatives as Xilam’s Editorial Executive.

Xilam CEO Marc du Pontavice said, “Our group is moving forward with its transformation: these promotions are part and parcel of our expansion, while drawing whenever possible on the group’s internal resources.”