Xilam partners with Nazara to extend ‘Oggy and the Cockroaches’ into mobile games globally

Xilam Animation is further boosting the Oggy and the Cockroaches brand into gaming with the appointment of Nazara Technologies, in a deal brokered via Xilam and licensing agent Dream Theatre.

Nazara will launch a raft of new mobile games for younger audiences that caters to the brand values of Oggy and the Cockroaches. The first game is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2018 in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East.

The series has a strong following on Facebook with more than 3.5 million fans and 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Xilam founder and president Marc du Pontavice said, “Xilam is eager to expand the presence of its properties in the digital domain. Nazara is one of the leaders in the mobile gaming arena and we’re thrilled to be working together to take Oggy and his friends to new heights in gaming. We’re excited to give kids yet another avenue to become immersed in his cheeky world as we celebrate 20 years of Oggy and the Cockroaches.”



Cartoon Network Asia has scooped up seasons five, six and seven of the series for its channels this year, with previous seasons of Oggy currently running on Nickelodeon, Youku in China and Netflix Asia Pacific (outside China and India).

Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal says, “With Oggy and the Cockroches, Nazara will continue to deliver high quality games for the global market.”

He further adds, “We have built a strong portfolio of successful games targeting the younger audience in India over the last two years and now with the partnership of Oggy and the Cockroaches IP, Nazara is aiming to tap the younger audience segment across the emerging markets beyond India by leveraging the global appeal of the IP.”

In India, Oggy and the Cockroaches airs on Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and on Amazon Prime. The series is also available on Cartoon Network Latin America and on Cartoon Network Middle East and Africa (MENA), and Gulli Bil Arabi. The series is distributed in more than 160 countries around the world and is watched in 600 million homes.