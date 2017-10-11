Xilam inks deal with Centum for ‘Oggy and the Cockroaches’ and ‘Zig & Sharko’ novels

Xilam Animation has secured a deal with France and UK based publisher, Centum Books, to license Xilam’s flagship brand Oggy and the Cockroaches in France. The French publishing deal, which also includes Xilam’s Zig & Sharko, will launch in Spring 2018 with an extensive range of first-ever story books and novels.

Centum managing director Fiona Macmillan says: “Our French office has seen significant growth in the last eighteen months and securing these two brands within our portfolio takes the company into the next part of our journey.”

Centum Books, the master publisher of Universal’s Minions and Despicable Me franchises in Europe, will develop the two properties into all book formats, including, but not limited to, activity books, colouring books, sticker books, annuals, joke books, hardbacks and paperbacks, character guides and handbooks.

The deal, together, with Lansay’s launch of Oggy and the Cockroaches toys and games in January 2018, will strengthen Oggy’s presence in its home country next year in these core categories.

Xilam SVP global consumer product and media distribution (Asia-Pacific, USA and UK) Marie-Laure Marchand says: “We are delighted to be working with such an innovative and creative company as Centum Books. Our fans are always eager to discover new products, so this marks another step in our growing and successful licensing programme.”

The new season of Oggy and the Cockroaches premiered at the end of August 2017 on French channel Gulli, following a 57 per cent jump in average ratings on 30 June when the first eight episodes previewed. Meanwhile, both seasons of Zig & Sharko currently air more than 18 times a day on Gulli, and will constitute a new part of Gulli called Gulli Toon along with Oggy and the Cockroaches in September.