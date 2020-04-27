Xilam Animation scores new sales in Southern Europe

Award-winning French animation studio, Xilam Animation has secured a number of new deals in Southern Europe, across its portfolio of internationally successful content. The deals also include a pair of package deals in Portugal which will see a total of 100 hours of content heading to the territory, and new sales in Turkey and Greece.

In Portugal, public broadcaster RTP has acquired almost 80 hours of programming across Xilam’s titles like Coach Me If You Can (52×13’), The Daltons (195×7’), Athleticus (60×2’15’) along with renewals for both seasons of Floopaloo, Where Are You? (104×13’) and What’s the Big Idea? (52×5′). Xilam has also scored a new deal with Dreamia for its pay TV children’s channel Biggs covering over 25 hours of content comprising Moka’s Fabulous Adventures (78×7’) and Hubert & Takako (78×7’).

Xilam has partnered with Warner Media in Turkey for fifth to seventh seasons of Oggy and the Cockroaches and Oggy and the Cockroaches – The Movie (1×80’) which launched on Boomerang on 6 April. Additionally, local network Minika Cocuk has acquired Athleticus and Moka’s Fabulous Adventures for the market which will start airing this summer.

In Greece, Xilam has signed a free-to-air and VOD deal with public broadcaster ERT for titles including Athleticus; seasons one and two of Floopaloo, Where Are You?; seasons two and three of Zig & Sharko; If I were an Animal (52 x 5’); Paprika and Oggy and the Cockroaches – The Movie.

Commenting on the deals, Xilam Animation Distribution EVP Morgann Favennec said, “As we continue to strengthen our Southern European footprint, these new deals provide a significant boost to our existing presence in the region. We look forward to bringing audiences of all demographics – from preschoolers, through to older kids and family audiences – this new wave of titles which are brimming with all the characteristics Xilam content is known and loved for – engaging storylines, fantastic characters, plenty of humour and lots of heart.”