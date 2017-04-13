Xbox and Porsche sign six-year deal to bring Porsche into ‘Forza Horizon 3’

Rumours had been doing rounds since the end of last year that Porsche vehicles would be coming to Forza Horizon 3. Now the news has been finally confirmed with a formal announcement.

Forza Horizon is developed by Microsoft’s Turn10 studio and Porsche will be coming to the Xbox One title with a seven-vehicle premium DLC Pack.

Porsche is all set to make its foray into eSports as well with The Porsche Cup in the third season of Forza Racing Championship, the registration for which has already begun yesterday.



Earlier, Porsche had an exclusive deal with Electronic Arts (EA). It was one of the longest running exclusive licensing deals in the realm of video games. The deal was initiated in 2000 and came to an end last year, in 2016. Porsche vehicles were seen in EA’s long-running, celebrated franchise, Need for Speed.

The cars included in Forza Horizon 3‘s Porsche Car Pack are:

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS

2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

1995 Porsche 911 GT2

2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo

1955 Porsche 550A Spyder

1960 Porsche 718 RS 60

2016 Porsche Cayman GT4

According to Microsoft, around four million players race through Forza every month.

“We entered this premium partnership with Porsche as a result of their shared passion for sport cars and motorsport,” said Turn10 Studio, head, Alan Hartman in a statement. “Porsche has a rich history of motorsport which combined with Turn 10’s unrivalled position in digital racing entertainment has formed the basis for a new and exciting form of seamlessly integrated racing entertainment.”