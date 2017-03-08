Women’s Day: A look at 5 bold and courageous female characters from the world of videogames

The world of videogames is replete with female characters who do not portray the ‘damsel in distress’, but display courage, valor and intelligence. In the spirit of ‘Women’s Day’, we take a look at some of the most badass women from the virtual world of video games.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

While Indiana Jones was the name on everyone’s mind when we spoke about a treasure hunting adventurer, a female protagonist from a video game soon came in to claim some of the lime light as well. It was none other than Tomb Raider franchise’s Lara Croft. Breaking stereotypes of how only there are adventurous male explorers, Lara Croft shined in that very space.

Ellie: The Last of Us 2

The upcoming edition of The Last of Us is just in the corner and by the looks of it, the game would be having a female protagonist, Ellie. In the teaser which was released, an older version of Ellie has been seen sitting with a guitar, in a dingy apartment with a bloody, dead body lying around. When Joel, the protagonist from the previous edition asks if she is really going to go through this, she boldly replies with, “I’m gonna find and I’m gonna kill every last one of them”. The display of courage through the portrayal of Ellie is worthy of notice.

Efi Oladele: Overwatch

The newest character to join the ranks of Blizzard’s Overwatch is a robot named Orisa, created by the fictional character, the child prodigy, Efi Oladele. In the backstory, Efi is shown as an 11 year old girl hailing from the city of Numbani. When the peaceful city of Numbani is threatened by the nefarious Doomfist, she takes it upon herself to protect the city. Putting her skills in robotics in place, she builds Orisa, a robot, with a heart. If not Orisa, Efi is definitely the personification of hope and courage to stand up for her people.



Elika: Prince of Persia

While she cannot be termed as the protagonist, there is no denying of the fact that the game would definitely not be the same without Elika helping out the Prince at every corner. In this game, it is Elika, the badass woman who saves the Prince countless times throughout the story of the game. It can be cited as a good example of how a character helps the protagonist win the battle.



Emily Kaldwin: Dishonored 2

When the Brigmore Witch, Delilah Copperspoon, threw over Emily Kaldwin, the rightful heir to the throne, she did not take it lightly. She decides to fight back with the witch and end her oppressive regime once and for all. Aided by Corvo Attano, the royal guard, the damsel sets out to take back what is hers and bring peace to the people of her country.