Women in Animation awards eight scholarships for 2020

The 2020 BRIC Talent and Innovation Summit, WIA President Marge Dean proudly announced the recipients of this year’s WIA Scholarships. The WIA Scholarship is an annual award committed to furthering deserving animation students who demonstrate artistic talent, a passion for animation, a financial need and a promising future in the field of animation. Student members of WIA are encouraged to apply, no matter in what region of the world they are academically pursing their animation career interests.

Out of 83 applicants from 44 schools across 17 U.S. states as well as Canada, Cyprus and the U.K. this year, the WIA scholarship committee selected eight students as most deserving of scholarships:

Daria Burkut from Cyprus Academy of Art in partnership with the University for the Creative Arts

Clarisse Chua from California Institute of the Arts

Elizabeth Dettmann from Rochester Institute of Technology

Jenny Duong from California State University Fullerton

Tabitha Kitchen from Ringling College of Art and Design

Minh-Chau Nguyen from Santa Monica College

Marion Parajes from California Institute of the Arts

Kaylan Peattie from School of Visual Arts

Toon Boom supported this year’s winners with giveaways and scholarship funds totaling over $16,000: one-year bundled licenses of Storyboard Pro and Harmony Premium were awarded to each of the finalists, and Toon Boom award winners received the base licenses package as well as one-on-one remote training.