With its Marathahalli branch, MAAC strengthens its presence in Bengaluru

Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC), India’s premier educator in high-end 3D animation and visual effects, announces the launch of its new centre at Marathahalli, Bengaluru. This is the ninth centre in Bengaluru and will be the latest addition to the MAAC in India.

Bengaluru is already the hub for animation and VFX in India. Some of the top global companies like Technicolor, MPC, Rockstar Games and also some of the very successful Indian studios like Xentrix Studios, Dhruva Interactive and Moonfrog labs operate out of here.

South Indian actress, Shraddha Srinath who inaugurated the center said, “Indian films have been recently getting noticed for using high quality VFX that is almost at par with the films produced by Hollywood. It was a pleasant surprise to realise that several Hollywood films with noteworthy VFX had outsourced some of the VFX to the talented animators of our country. I wish to see more youth, especially the women of our nation, join the creative and animation industry to showcase their untapped talents though an encouraged platform”.

MAAV, SVP, Shajan Samuel said, “With state of the art facilities and the latest 3D animation and visual effects technology that meets international standards, MAAC strive to offer students a comprehensive education in the growing field of 3D Animation and VFX. We try to better ourselves and provide a global exposure to the students. The new centre will be an opportunity for the students to achieve superior training with our extensive curriculum.”

In order to cater to the growing need of animators in various segments, the centre will offer advanced cinematic courses in animation, visual effects and multimedia. Some of the flagship courses such as – AD3D EDGE, ADMD, VFX Plus, Max Pro and Maya Pro will be available at the centre.

MAAC Marathahalli, director, Sapna Shyam said, “I am delighted to begin my entrepreneurial journey with MAAC. Being a woman it’s given me an opportunity to merge two of my biggest interests, creativity and entrepreneurship”.

According to a report by KPMG, the animation and VFX industry registered a 16.4 per cent growth in 2016 largely on the back of 31 per cent growth in the VFX sector. Key factors of growth have been increasing use of VFX in domestic film production and a growing emphasis on growing animation content by broadcasters. These factors are also expected to grow the animation and VFX sector going forward at a 17.2 per cent rate.