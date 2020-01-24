Winter Season LAN Finale brings 2019 esports season to a closure

The OMEN | ESL India Premiership Winter Season LAN Finale is set to conclude at the Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden in New Delhi from 31 January to 2 February 2020.

The Winter Finale marks the end of a grand 2019 season for the ESL India Premiership. The longest-running esports league with a massive Rs 1.1 crore prize pool will complete its fourth year on the conclusion of the Winter Season.

“As we finish another year, it is astounding to see the performance level of eSports athletes in India. The Premiership has shaped the esports ecosystem in the country over the past 4 years of its journey. It has served as the go-to platform to kickstart one’s career in the competitive circuit. The bars rose over time, teams and players got the essential exposure and for NODWIN Gaming and its valued partners, this serves as the perfect set up to take the property to new heights. The LAN Finale has all the action that the Premiership boasts of, so be assured of an entertaining weekend. I wish all the luck to the finalists. See you all in Delhi!” said NODWIN Gaming MD and founder Akshat Rathee.

NODWIN Gaming is set on a journey to bring India on the maps of global esports and joining the journey are our prominent partners. Our title sponsors OMEN, the gaming line of products of the parent company HP, have been a core integral part of the tournament. Their premium laptops provide gamers with flawless gaming experience. High-performance gaming headset manufacturer, HyperX, continue their support for Indian esports. Iconic automobile manufacturers Mercedes-Benz joins the journey of the Premiership for yet another wonderful season. Energy drink manufacturers Redbull continues its association with the tournament. The valuable partnership with Hotstar, our exclusive streaming partner, has been significant in providing a seamless viewing experience for the fans.

“The Gaming ecosystem in India is evolving and expanding on multiple fronts. esports is a key catalyst for this phenomenon as more and more professional gamers are participating in them. We understand the passion of modern gamers and strive towards equipping them with advanced gaming PCs and accessories. Omen devices are powered by cutting edge technology and built to deliver the best gameplay functionalities and experience” said HP India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka senior director, personal systems Vickram Bedi .

The Winter Season saw gamers from all around the country come and participate in a two-month-long online phase. The top four teams/players after the second leg of the online phase which is, the Winter Split earned a spot in the LAN Finale.

Kingston Technology and HyperX, APAC region marketing director Vishal Parekh, – India and Philippines said, “We are delighted to be a part of the ESL India Premiership yet again, which is a classy national platform for gaming enthusiasts to come together and celebrate the sport. This year the Premiership will showcase India’s depth in gaming talent, with the presence of several world-beating teams and the spawning of future gaming stars. It is also exhilarating to see young gamers participating in great numbers and competing with passion and enthusiasm. This partnership of HyperX with ESL has provided the much-needed boost to position India as an important pitstop in the global gaming arena.”

Here are the top four participants from each game:

Clash Royale

8bit SMOKE

8bit Mabbas

8bit Saif

Bhavya2311

Brawl Stars

ODA Elites

ODA

ODA Fusion

Attituder Boiz

CS:GO

Bl4ze Esports

Global Esports

Entity Gaming

Phoenix Esports

Dota 2

Team Avengers

ROG Titans

Whoops

U Mumba Esports

Additionally, the OMEN | ESL India Premiership Winter Season LAN Finale will feature cosplay competition for the craftsy minds where the best cosplay will be awarded Rs 20,000 on the final day of the event. All the action will be streamed live on Hotstar on all match days starting at 12 PM.